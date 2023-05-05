Atlanta shooting: Northside Hospital designates Friday as 'Day of Relection'

Northside Hospital has designated May 5 as a "Day of Reflection" after the shooting at one of their facilities on Wednesday in Midtown Atlanta.

The hospital is inviting their colleagues and the community to join them in remembering those who were killed and injured. They are also inviting everyone to express their thanks to those who responded in a time of crisis.

The four surviving victims are Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger. The woman who was killed was 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple forces and other first responders responded immediately to the scene. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum expresses his admiration during a press conference for all police officers and for the medical personnel who immediately began helping victims without knowing where the shooter was at the time.

Police say 24-year-old Deion Patterson shot five people, killing one. The other four victims are still in the hospital. Three of those victims are in very serious condition.

Patterson ran away from the scene and it took police several hours to track him down. He was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department in their jurisdiction.

It is believed that Patterson had an appointment and suffered from mental health issues. Police officials said on Thursday that he is not cooperating with the investigation.

