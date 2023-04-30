1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Athens, police asking for help

article

A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Mitchell Bridge Road, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The police department says three other people were also injured, but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The deceased has been identified as Marquise Jackson.

It is unknown if the police have anyone under arrest. They are asking anyone who may have photos or videos related to this incident (cell phone

photos/videos, social media posts, etc.) to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058, or via email at scott.black@accgov.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anyone with information, photos, or videos regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Black at 762-400-7058, or via email at scott.black@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

MAP OF THE AREA