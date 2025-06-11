Woman charged in Atlanta hit-and-run that killed elderly man

article

The Brief Portia Taylor is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and driving under the influence, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The charges stem from a May 17 incident when officers found a pedestrian dead at the intersection of Peachtree Street NW and Baker Street NW, according to APD



Atlanta police have charged a woman in connection with a deadly crash in the city's hotel district, according to police.

What we know:

Portia Taylor is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and driving under the influence, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The charges stem from a May 17 incident when officers found a pedestrian dead at the intersection of Peachtree Street NW and Baker Street NW, according to APD.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was hit by a black sedan. The driver did not stop.

What we don't know:

FOX5 does not know the name of the victim.