Woman charged in Atlanta hit-and-run that killed elderly man

Published  June 11, 2025 3:22pm EDT
Portia Taylor, courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have charged a woman in connection with a deadly crash in the city's hotel district, according to police. 

Portia Taylor is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and driving under the influence, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The charges stem from a May 17 incident when officers found a pedestrian dead at the intersection of Peachtree Street NW and Baker Street NW, according to APD. 

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was hit by a black sedan. The driver did not stop. 

FOX5 does not know the name of the victim. 

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department. 

