Gathering at South Forsyth: Forsyth County leaders to discuss mixed-use development aiming for NHL team

Forsyth County leaders will convene a joint meeting Wednesday evening to examine the proposed Gathering at South Forsyth, a massive mixed-use development that developers hope could one day bring an NHL team back to metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at 110 East Main Street in Cumming, will bring together the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, the Board of Education, and the Development Authority. Officials are expected to review and consider key resolutions related to the redevelopment plan, including tax allocation financing, operating agreements for the proposed arena, and intergovernmental agreements.

At the heart of the project is an 18,000-seat arena surrounded by hotels, homes, restaurants, and retail space. The live-work-play development is planned for a 102-acre site near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, roughly a mile from Georgia 400.

Officials and developers have emphasized that taxpayers will not bear the financial burden of the project. Funding would come from real estate taxes generated by development on the site, according to the current proposal.

The March 2024 memorandum of understanding between Fulton County and Krause Sports marked a key step forward for the project, which is now undergoing more detailed review at the county level.

The backstory:

The project, led by Krause Sports and Entertainment, aims to lure an NHL expansion team to the region. Developers say they are in the final stages of preparing documentation for presentation to the league, although the NHL has not announced any plans to expand or relocate a franchise. Atlanta has previously lost two NHL teams—the Flames in 1980 and the Thrashers in 2011.

Despite the uncertainty, developer Vernon Krause remains optimistic.

What we don't know:

If an NHL team cannot be secured, Krause said he would have to "reassess things."

What's next:

The arena is targeted to open in time for the 2027 NHL season if approved.

