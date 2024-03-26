‘The Gathering at South Forsyth’ gets greenlight

Forsyth County commissioners voted yes on plans to move forward with a new multi-billion-dollar arena and adjoining live-work-play district.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to enter into a binding memorandum of understanding with Krause Sports and Entertainment, the developers of The Gathering at South Forsyth. This allows the project to move forward.

What is The Gathering at South Forsyth?

The new development would sit at the southern end of the county. It will feature hotels, homes, and restaurants with its crown jewel being an 18,000-seat hockey arena.

The proposed live-work-play center would be located at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, about a mile from Georgia 400.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A new sporting arena and adjacent community that would rival Truist Park’s The Battery could be coming soon to Forsyth County. (Supplied)

Could another NHL team come to Atlanta?

Metro Atlanta already had two pro-hockey teams leave the area: the Flames and the Thrashers. And the NHL has expressed no plans to expand the league or move a team to Atlanta.

However, the developers believe it is the right location and that they feel they may have the right team.

And what would happen to the project if it cannot land the NHL team? Developer Vernon Krause says he would have to reassess things.

Krause would like to open the arena in time for the 2027 NHL season.

Who would pay for The Gathering at South Forsyth?

Taxpayers are being promised they will not be paying for a thing. The project would be fully funded by real estate taxes from buildings on the 102-acre site.

No money was authorized during the Tuesday meeting.