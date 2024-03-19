Could The Gathering at South Forsyth break Atlanta's NHL curse?

Metro Atlanta could get a new multi-billion-dollar arena. A group of developers wants to build The Gathering at South Forsyth in the southern end of the county. It would feature an 18,000-seat hockey arena at the center of hotels, homes, and restaurants. Developers on Tuesday night presented their project to the taxpayers.

Craig Meyer, a taxpayer, says he is all in. "I fully support it," Meyer said. "I see value enhancement in the area."

Karen Macolino, wants no part of it. "I’m not for it," Macolino said. "I’m just concerned over increased traffic in the area."

They were just two of the Forsyth County taxpayers who packed the conference center to hear developers try to win them over on the proposed live-work-play center at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, about a mile from Georgia 400.

Vernon Krause is a local developer who wants to build the Gathering at South Forsyth. "It’s the most ideal location for the project we want to do," Krause said. "I’ve got passion for this project. This is it."

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A new sporting arena and adjacent community that would rival Truist Park’s The Battery could be coming soon to Forsyth County. (Supplied)

The Gathering would feature homes, a hotel, and restaurants. The hockey arena would be the crown jewel. "That’s what has motivated me from day one," Krause said.

Metro Atlanta already had two pro-hockey teams leave the area. And the NHL has expressed no plans to expand the league or move a team to Atlanta.

FOX 5 asked Krause why he think he could successfully land an NHL team. "First of all, I believe we have the right location, and the second thing, is I believe we have the right team," he responded.

And what would happen to the project if he cannot land the NHL team? "Here’s the thing. That hasn’t crossed my mind. I’ll have to reassess. I’ll have to reassess," Krause answered.

As for who would pay for this, Krause says, "The taxpayers aren’t going to have to pay anything. They will not be on the hook for this. Our project shows it will be paid for 100% from real estate taxes from buildings that are going to be on our 102 acres."

Krause would like to open the arena in time for the 2027 NHL season.