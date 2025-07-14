DeKalb County homeowner warns drivers after one crashes into home

article

A DeKalb County man wants drivers to slow down after one crashed into his house early Monday morning.

Car crashes into DeKalb County home

What we know:

DeKalb police responded to the home in the 3200 block of Shoals Park Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but FOX 5 crews on scene saw significant damage to the house around the garage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Car crashed into a house on July 14, 2025 in Dekalb County.

Bricks could be seen on the ground, and part of the house's frame was exposed from the crash.

DeKalb homeowner wants drivers to slow down

What they're saying:

Homeowner Jeff Mitchell was at home when the crash happened. "I was laying there watching TV," he said. "I heard a big loud boom and came outside and saw the truck sitting in the garage."

He said this isn't the first time a car ended up in his yard, but it's never been like this. "It was bound to happen. They drive crazy on the street," Mitchell said. "I think people need to slow down. We just need to pay attention. Slow down."