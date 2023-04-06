Calls for surveillance video after deadly Newton triple shooting

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify possible suspects in a deadly triple shooting that took place inside a Covington neighborhood earlier this week.

Residents who live along Wood Creek Court said a call to 911 about a suspicious car parked on the street turned their block into a full-blown crime scene Monday.

"I saw deputies, detectives, coroners everybody was out here, and I saw them remove the body from the car," one female resident who did not want her name used in this story told FOX 5. "Nothing happens like that in this neighborhood. It’s quiet. Everyone just knows each other and so for that to happen out here…it was just shocking."

Investigators have since identified the body of that person as Braxton Singleton. The Covington man, said to be in his early 20s, was found shot to death inside a black BMW. Authorities said the car didn’t belong to the victim.

"It’s not unusual for someone to come and circle this cul-de-sac," said resident Earl Payne.

Neighbors who shared photos with FOX 5 said they were alarmed by what they saw happen next.

"A white vehicle pulled up next to the black car, there was an exchange of people in and out of the cars moving around, and then the car sped off," that female resident recalled.

Residents shared this image of the crime scene along Wood Creek Court on April 3, 2023. (Supplied) Expand

Authorities said a second victim, also in his early 20s, showed up at an area hospital that afternoon in critical condition and a potential third victim has since been released from Gwinnett Medical after showing up with minor injuries. As of Wednesday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said the second victim was still listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting took place at a second crime scene, just one street over, on Wildcat Creek. Neighbors called the entire situation "unsettling."

"I felt safe here until this happened, and now I’m kind of like apprehensive, like should I let my kids play in the front yard," the woman told FOX 5.

While the number of shooters is unclear at this time, and no arrests have been made, she said they’re hoping to have answers and their feeling of safety restored soon.

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office believe there’s a third potential crime scene. They’re asking residents of Mountainview Estates to check their home surveillance cameras for any unusual activity between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, and if so, share it with detectives.