1 dead, 1 critically injured in Newton County shooting

Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential triple shooting that was said to have taken place Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to Wildcat Creek Drive and Highway 162.

One victim was confirmed dead and a second is in critical condition. Deputies say a third person showed up at the Gwinnett Medical Center to receive treatment, but they have not yet confirmed whether this person is also a victim in the same shooting.

Officials say each victim was a male in his 20s.

The number of shooters is unclear at this time, and no arrests have been made yet.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.