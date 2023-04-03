1 dead, 1 critically injured in Newton County shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a potential triple shooting that was said to have taken place Monday afternoon.
Officials were called to Wildcat Creek Drive and Highway 162.
One victim was confirmed dead and a second is in critical condition. Deputies say a third person showed up at the Gwinnett Medical Center to receive treatment, but they have not yet confirmed whether this person is also a victim in the same shooting.
Officials say each victim was a male in his 20s.
The number of shooters is unclear at this time, and no arrests have been made yet.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.