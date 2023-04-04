1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

One person is dead, and three other people were hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Flipper Temple Apartments in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace NW. The individuals were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died from their injuries.

Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the incident.

This is a developing story.