Shooting in DeKalb County subdivision leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:58AM
DeKalb County
Deadly triple shooting in DeKalb subdivision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead and a third is fighting for their life after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

While police haven't released many details about the deadly triple shooting, they have confirmed that police were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the Kelton Parkway in the Cedar Park Place subdivision.

In total, police say the night of violence ended with two people dead and one other person rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

FOX 5 cameras saw a massive scene, with investigators blocking off a road and crime scene tape surrounding at least four homes in the neighborhood.

Investigators have not said what led up to the deadly shooting or given any details about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.