Police investigating double shooting at DeKalb County condo complex

A shooting has left two people fighting for their lives in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police have roped off the carport area in the back of the Indian Springs condominium complex on the 2000 block of Oak Park Lane to investigate what appears to be a double shooting.

Officials say someone in the complex called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday after hearing shots fired.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found two people who need to be transported to the hospital. At last report, they were critically injured.

Police have not given any information about the identities of the victims.

Officers on the scene wouldn't comment on the investigation, so it's too early to know what might've led up to the shots being fired or if detectives are looking for a gunman.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.