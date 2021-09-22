The Falcons Audible Podcast: Finding meaning in Tampa Bay loss, are the Saints a non-contender?
The Falcons Audible tries to make sense of the Falcons' loss to Tampa Bay. DJ and Dave discuss the best and worse throws they made during their football careers.
The Falcons Audible Podcast: New direction or same issues, league surprises, looking to future
This week on The Falcons Audible, DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley break down the Atlanta Falcons matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles and look ahead to an NFC South matchup with Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons Audible Podcast: 53-man roster, strengths and weaknesses, why Falcons can win Week 1
The Falcons Audible reacts to the 53-man roster and highlights some training camp success stories.
The Falcons Audible: First reactions to Kyle Pitts and Julio Jones trade rumors
The Falcons Audible discusses what Kyle Pitts adds to the offense. They look forward to future picks a give their takes on Julio Jones trade rumors.
Falcons Audible Podcast: Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot first impressions
The Falcons Audible reacts to the philosophies of the franchise's new head coach and general manager. They ask crucial questions: How will Arthur Smith craft an offense without Derrick Henry? What are some of Terry Fontenot's first moves?