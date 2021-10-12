The Falcons Audible Podcast: Kyle Pitts' future, Smith changing Falcons identity, defense on the rise

article

Back in the win column, the Atlanta Falcons' identity under Arthur Smith is becoming clearer. The Falcons Audible delves into the positive steps the offense made.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Derek, Dave and DJ dive into the Falcons win against the New York Jets in London, discuss Kyle Pitts’ performance, examine how Coach Arthur Smith is changing the Falcons identity, dissect the defensive performance and look to the future.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS