Falcons Audible Podcast: How Falcons defense is contributing in big way

The Atlanta Falcons lost at home in a Thursday night showcase against New England. The Falcons Audible Podcast turns its attention to a winnable matchup with the two-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

This week, the show explains how the Falcons defense is contributing in a big way and discusses how the Falcons can beat the Jaguars. Finally, hosts answer the ultimate question: What Thanksgiving foods are a must?

