Falcons Audible Podcast: How the Falcons can beat the Patriots

article

The Atlanta Falcons can't dwell on a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. with a Thursday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots looming. The Falcons Audible is also preparing for a short week, breaking down the Cowboys game right away and turning to this week's keys to winning.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

This week, hosts debate the lessons learned from losing to Dallas, tell stories about turning the page after tough losses, remark on the return of Cam Newton and look ahead to facing New England at home.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP

Advertisement



