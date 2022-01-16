Falcons Audible Podcast: What's ahead for Atlanta Falcons in Free Agency and NFL Draft

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Falcons Audible Podcast: What's ahead for Atlanta Falcons in Free Agency and NFL Draft

 
The Falcons Audible
FOX 5 Atlanta
atlanta falcons audible article

Falcons Audible, hosted by DJ Shokley, Dave Archer (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Atlanta Falcon's season is in the books. The Falcons Audible Podcast isn't dwelling in the past, it's looking ahead.

Each week hosts delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines. 

Derek, Dave and DJ discuss their opinions on the 2021 season, and dive into what Free Agency and the 2022 NFL Draft could look like for the Falcons. 

