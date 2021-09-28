The Falcons Audible Podcast: Did Falcons turn corner? Atlanta's defensive performance, slow start teams

article

The in-studio vibes are positive this week on The Falcons Audible. For the first time this season, hosts are breaking down an Atlanta Falcons win.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley go deep on significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Which players made a difference in the Falcons' win over the New York Giants? Did the Falcons turn a corner in Week 3? DJ and Dave tell stories about teams they played for that started out slow but caught fire mid-season.

