Falcons Audible Podcast: How the Atlanta Falcons can turn it around against the Carolina Panthers
article
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back on track, and the Falcons Audible Podcast is breaking down what it will take to break a losing streak with a win against Division rival Carolina.
Each week hosts DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.
Hosts break down a tough game loss Tampa Bay and their favorite "big man touchdowns."
Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.
Advertisement