Expand / Collapse search

Falcons Audible Podcast: How the Atlanta Falcons can turn it around against the Carolina Panthers

Published 
The Falcons Audible
FOX 5 Atlanta
atlanta falcons audible article

Falcons Audible, hosted by DJ Shokley, Dave Archer (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back on track, and the Falcons Audible Podcast is breaking down what it will take to break a losing streak with a win against Division rival Carolina. 

Each week hosts DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines. 

Hosts break down a tough game loss Tampa Bay and their favorite "big man touchdowns." 

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube