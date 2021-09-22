The Falcons Audible Podcast: 53-man roster, strengths and weaknesses, why Falcons can win Week 1

article

As the offseason winds down, the Atlanta Falcons ratchet up the intensity in training camp. The Falcons Audible grades the roster after the final round of preseason cuts.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley go deep on significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

The guys react to the 53-man roster, highlight some training camp success stories and delve into the roster's strengths and weaknesses.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

Catch up on previous episodes and follow the latest Atlanta Falcons news and interviews on FOX5Atlanta.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.