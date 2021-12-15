Falcons Audible Podcast: How win over Panthers will lead to success against 49ers

article

With the Carolina Panthers in the rearview, the Atlanta Falcons turn their attention to the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons Audible Podcast goes deep on the confidence boost the Falcons have heading into the final stretch of the season.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Hosts discuss how the Falcons can continue to find success on the road.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____