Falcons Audible Podcast: Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot first impressions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
The Falcons Audible
FOX 5 Atlanta
atlanta falcons audible article

Falcons Audible, hosted by DJ Shokley, Dave Archer (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Atlanta Falcons are operating with new leadership in 2021. The Falcons Audible debates how soon the franchise should expect success under this regime. 

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley go deep on significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL storylines. 

Hosts react to the philosophies of the franchise's new head coach and general manager. They ask crucial questions: How will Arthur Smith craft an offense without Derrick Henry? What are some of Terry Fontenot's first moves? 

