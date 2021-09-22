The Falcons Audible Podcast: Finding meaning in Tampa Bay loss, are the Saints a non-contender?

article

Down 28-10 to reigning champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons fought back to within three points. The Falcons couldn't finish in the fourth quarter and fell to 0-2 to start the season. The Falcons Audible takes a look at some discouraging signs from the loss.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley go deep on significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Hosts try to make sense of the Falcons' loss to Tampa Bay. They debate whether the SDJ and Dave discuss the best and worse throws they made during their football careers.

