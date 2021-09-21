The Falcons Audible Podcast: New direction or same issues, league surprises, looking to future

article

This episode of The Falcons Audible breaks down the Atlanta Falcons' loss in Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley go deep on significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Hosts debate whether the Falcons are moving in a new direction under first-year coach Arthur Smith or struggling with some persistent issues. They also highlight some of the biggest surprises from around the league. They look ahead to an NFC South matchup against Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

Catch up on previous episodes and follow the latest Atlanta Falcons news and interviews on FOX5Atlanta.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.