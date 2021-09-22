The Falcons Audible: First reactions to Kyle Pitts and Julio Jones trade rumors

article

The Atlanta Falcons have their next big weapon. The excitement of drafting tight end Kyle Pitts takes over this week on The Falcons Audible.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley go deep on significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Hosts discuss what Kyle Pitts adds to the Falcons offense. They look forward to future picks a give their takes on Julio Jones trade rumors.

