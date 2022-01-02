Falcons Audible Podcast: How to beat the Buffalo Bills, Kyle Pitts record breaking game vs. Lions

article

The Atlanta Falcons are riding a wave of positivity after a win at home against the Detroit Lions. The Falcons Audible Podcast looks ahead to a potential snow game against the Buffalo Bills.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley, Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

Hosts dive into the Falcons win against the Detroit Lions, discuss Kyle Pitts’ record-breaking game and map out how the Falcons can find continued success on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

