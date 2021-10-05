Expand / Collapse search
The Falcons Audible Podcast: Working magic, finishing games, 'ScoreDarrelle,' Brady or Bill debate

Published 
The Falcons Audible
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

This week, hosts discuss Cordarrelle Patterson's success and each provided one do-over from last week's game. The panel dives into the future as the Falcons prepare for a trip to London and a meeting with the New York Jets.

The Atlanta Falcons fell short of a win against Washington, but there were plenty of offensive fireworks for The Falcons Audible to discuss. 

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines. 

