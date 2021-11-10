Falcons Audible Podcast: What it will take to get to the playoffs? Looking ahead to the Cowboys

article

Atlanta Falcons fans always feel good coming off a win against the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons Audible is in a positive mood this week after Matt Ryan led the Falcons past the Saints.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

This week starts off with a "Who Dat?" edition of the Quick Hitters segment, breaking down the Falcons win against the New Orleans Saints and the contributions from stand-out players. What will it take to get to the playoffs? Looking ahead to the Dallas Cowboys.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

