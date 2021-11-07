Falcons Audible Podcast: Falcons offense, Taysom Hill & New Orleans Saints

article

It's rivalry week. The Falcons Audible knows the game means a little more with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are on the same field.

Each week hosts DJ Shockley and Dave Archer and Derek Rackley delve deep into significant Falcons, NFC South and NFL headlines.

The week on the show, hosts are breaking down the Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers, discussing the Falcons offense, sharing their perception of this Falcons team, looking back on their favorite Saints stories and ahead to the Falcons taking on Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints.

Subscribe to listen to weekly episodes on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Watch full episodes each week on YouTube.

