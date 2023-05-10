Two victims of Midtown Atlanta medical building shooting now out of hospital

article

Two victims of last week's shooting in Midtown Atlanta have been discharged, according to hospital officials.

The other two victims are still in the hospital but have been moved out of Grady Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and are "progressing well."

Atlanta Police say 24-year-old Deion Patterson, a former member of the Coast Guard, opened fire in the waiting room of a medical practice in the building on Peachtree Street on May 3. Patterson, 24, was captured hours later in neighboring Cobb County near the Braves' stadium after several residents there called 911 to report seeing someone who matched his description.

The shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a researcher with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She left behind a husband and two young children. According to arrest warrants released Thursday, Patterson used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot St. Pierre. He also shot Alesha Hollinger in the face, and fired multiple shots into Jazzmin Daniel’s abdomen, the documents state. Another woman, Lisa Glynn, was shot in the abdomen; and Georgette Whitow was shot in the arm, the records show.

Patterson waived his first court appearance Thursday. He has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Patterson is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

