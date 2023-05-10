Two victims of Midtown Atlanta medical building shooting now out of hospital
ATLANTA - Two victims of last week's shooting in Midtown Atlanta have been discharged, according to hospital officials.
The other two victims are still in the hospital but have been moved out of Grady Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and are "progressing well."
Atlanta Police say 24-year-old Deion Patterson, a former member of the Coast Guard, opened fire in the waiting room of a medical practice in the building on Peachtree Street on May 3. Patterson, 24, was captured hours later in neighboring Cobb County near the Braves' stadium after several residents there called 911 to report seeing someone who matched his description.
The shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a researcher with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She left behind a husband and two young children. According to arrest warrants released Thursday, Patterson used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot St. Pierre. He also shot Alesha Hollinger in the face, and fired multiple shots into Jazzmin Daniel’s abdomen, the documents state. Another woman, Lisa Glynn, was shot in the abdomen; and Georgette Whitow was shot in the arm, the records show.
Patterson waived his first court appearance Thursday. He has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
Patterson is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.
ATLANTA SHOOTING STORIES
- May 3: Atlanta shooting: Deion Patterson arrested, charged with murder after multi-county manhunt
- May 3: Atlanta shooting: Victims identified, survivors remain hospitalized
- May 3: Witnesses to today's multiple shooting in Midtown Atlanta speak out
- May 3: Atlanta shooting: Deion Patterson, what we know about suspect
- May 3: Reactions to Wednesday's shooting of 5 people in Midtown Atlanta
- May 4: Midtown Atlanta shooting sparks debate on definition of 'mass shooting'
- May 4: Midtown Hospital Shooting Timeline: Atlanta's manhunt for active shooter ends
- May 4: Atlanta shooting: Fatal victim's family releases statement, photo
- May 5: Atlanta shooting: Grady gives update on victims, Friday is 'Day of Reflection'
- May 5: First of 4 victims of Midtown Atlanta shooting at Northside Hospital returns home
- May 5: Mother of Atlanta shooting suspect, Deion Patterson, says son suffers from mental illness
- May 5: Police release excerpt of 911 call from deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting at Northside Hospital
- May 5: After Atlanta shooting, law enforcement works to build trust with community
- May 9: Questions arise over Atlanta Police deployment during Midtown shooting