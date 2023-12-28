Top FOX 5 I-Team investigations | 2023 Year in Review

article

In 2023, the FOX 5 I-Team delved into gripping stories, ranging from the sudden closure of a Dallas market due to an owner's unpermitted bunker to the enigma of rock mounds in Gwinnett County. Their comprehensive reporting exposed the complexities behind each headline, including the story of a mentally ill inmate isolated for 468 days and the aftermath of a recycling center fire linked to lithium-ion batteries. These investigations also revealed incidents of cemetery marker relocation, mayoral misconduct, government officials facing scrutiny, and the questionable practices of a major debt collection group.

1. Popular Dallas Markets closed after worried owner builds unpermitted bunker

At least 200 family-run businesses were forced to relocate urgently after the city of Dallas ordered the closure of a popular shopping destination. The driving force behind this decision was Dallas Markets owner Andrew Rodriguez, who constructed an unpermitted bunker complete with thick concrete walls, an armory, panic room, pantry, bunk room, and a septic field.

2. Mystery rock mounds leave experts split over proposed Gwinnett neighborhood

Hidden beneath the tree canopy on a 519-acre tract in Gwinnett County, numerous rock piles have puzzled experts and sparked debates over a proposed neighborhood. The origin of these rock formations remains unknown, with conflicting theories suggesting the possibility of Native American, European immigrant, or farmer involvement in their creation during land clearing.

3. A mentally ill inmate has waited in a Georgia isolation cell 468 days for help. He is not alone.

In May, Winston Powell, a mentally ill inmate, found himself spending 468 days in an isolation cell, left alone with his thoughts. Powell, a habitual offender with ten nonviolent crime charges in the last decade, sought a mental evaluation after his latest offense. Unfortunately, the average wait time to see a state forensic psychologist is a staggering 10-1/2 months. The inmate ultimately spent 593 days in isolation before being sent to a state mental facility.

4. Recycling center blames SK Battery for fire that destroyed business

A recycling center in Banks County faced destruction in July due to a fire caused by lithium-ion batteries, drawing attention to the hazards they pose. Metro Site, the recycling center, accepted industrial waste like paper, plastic, and metals but explicitly did not handle lithium-ion batteries. However, SK Battery reportedly included them in materials sent to the center, leading to a catastrophic fire. And it wasn't the first time.

5. A cemetery with no bodies? Owner who moved grave markers now faces civil suit

Over the summer, a landowner stirred controversy by relocating cemetery markers to an unrelated site without notifying descendants. Georgia law permits family members to visit private cemeteries, provided they maintain the grounds. Descendants, unaware of the move, filed a civil lawsuit demanding the restoration of markers to their original positions after a century.

6. Mayor 'acted like a fool' during drunken episodes while criminal case still unresolved

An external investigation confirmed Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott's abuse of authority by demanding police rides due to intoxication. Despite findings of misconduct, the city council took no action on Scott's mayoral status. In an off-camera interview, Scott downplayed his drinking habits, asserting he only consumed alcohol a few times a month while acknowledging the embarrassing nature of the investigation.

7. Two more Douglas County elected officials under GBI investigation

Records obtained in August revealed two Douglas County elected officials facing a Georgia Bureau of Investigation inquiry for potential abuse of county credit cards. Allegations included charges totaling $4,458.85 for USAA Insurance, cigar purchases, Uber trips to cigar bars, and more. A previous investigation led to the removal of two other commissioners for bid rigging, a charge they vehemently denied.

8. Black Wolf owner loses security license, accused of endangering public with armed rideshare drivers

Following a FOX 5 I-Team investigation, the state ordered the owner of Black Wolf, an armed ride-share company, to cease operations due to concerns about his Georgia security guard license. Kerry KingBrown's service provided armed drivers through a mobile app, gaining attention as a safety initiative. However, questions raised during the investigation prompted regulatory action.

9. Fulton sheriff's campaign paid wife's companies $83K so far

A FOX 5 I-Team investigation uncovered thousands of dollars in campaign payments to companies owned by Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat's wife. Two of these companies were not disclosed as required in the sheriff’s financial statements. Sheriff Labat defended the payments, stating that it was well-known his wife worked for the campaign at a rate below market value for similar services.

10. City will reimburse ticketed drivers after FOX 5 I-Team finds glitch in speed cameras

A recent FOX 5 I-Team investigation led to a city audit, uncovering a glitch in automated speed cameras that resulted in the issuance of more than 1,200 false speeding tickets. The Jonesboro Police Department acknowledged the error, which impacted school zone speeding tickets by using incorrect speed limits.

11. Newton County fire chief taken off duty amid internal probe

In November, Newton County placed its fire chief on administrative leave after a FOX 5 I-Team investigation revealed a conflict of interest within the department. The investigation exposed how a firefighter for the department earned tens of thousands of dollars on the side selling equipment to the department's rescue dive team without proper bidding processes, raising concerns about financial improprieties. The fire chief and the firefighter were ultimately fired.

12. Experts say homeowner's dream house a construction mess

The owner of a high-end home building company faced criticism, legal challenges, and negative reviews over a program promising an all-in-one solution for dream home construction. Realtor Mikel Muffley's initiative, which included facilitating lot purchase, financing, and builder selection, came under fire as clients claim poorly built homes with potential safety risks.

13. Police no help in removing squatters, sex offender allowed to stay

In November, the FOX 5 I-Team came across a truly bizarre squatter case. The story involved a legitimate homeowner, a home for sale, and a convicted child sex trafficker. Can you guess who initially had the upper hand? It was the kind of tale that makes homeowners and landlords confused about whose side the law is on.

14. Plumber says $12K water bill result of defective meter, Atlanta Watershed refuses to adjust bill

A retired East Lake couple living in an average home with no pool, no spa or even a sprinkler system was shocked when their water bill suddenly spiked for four months. In the month of January, their bill reached a high of $4,911.79. A plumber discovered a defective water meter. Atlanta Watershed refused to adjust their bill – not once, but twice.

15. Large debt collection group fined $24M for deceptive practices, called repeat offenders

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau imposed a $24 million fine on Portfolio Recovery Associates for deceptive practices, branding them as repeat offenders.