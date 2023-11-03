Black Wolf owner still using armed drivers despite court order

article

The state ordered the owner of an armed ride-share company to immediately stop what he's doing following a FOX 5 I-Team investigation that raised questions about his Georgia security guard license.

Kerry KingBrown operates Black Wolf, a service that provides armed drivers through an app on a customer's phone.

His idea became the darling of cable news channels last summer, with KingBrown pitching his plan of armed drivers protecting worried riders from the dangers of the world.

The cost? A lot more than a traditional ride-share service. An initial fee of $65 plus $1.75 per mile and $1.25 per minute.

Both Uber and Lyft ban their drivers from being armed.

A page from Black Wolf's website shows some of the stories that originally ran, often praising the company's unique idea of using armed drivers.

Georgia authorities insisted KingBrown needed a security company license to legally provide such a service. He has never had such a license, a process which requires the owner pass an exam, provide proof of state-approved employee training and meet certain insurance levels.

In a hearing, the state argued KingBrown was putting the public at risk because there was no guarantee his unlicensed company was using trained armed drivers.

"A private security company operating without a license poses an extreme risk to the public," Assistant Attorney General Griffin Ingraham warned the judge.

In June, the FOX 5 I-Team interviewed KingBrown. He argued he didn’t need such a license because he was operating a ride-share company not a security company.

"I don't see what I'm doing incorrectly," he said.

Shortly after our interview, the state revoked KingBrown’s individual security guard license.

GA Assistant Attorney General Griffin Ingraham argued an unlicensed security company like Black Wolf "poses an extreme risk to the public." Black Wolf's owner failed to show for the hearing.

Yet, the FOX 5 I-Team saw him two months later working as part of a security detail protecting Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. We wanted to know whether she was aware one of her security guards was not licensed in Georgia.

She did not return requests for comment. Neither did KingBrown.

He also failed to show for his hearing. The judge agreed there was "overwhelming evidence" Black Wolf was a security company and issued a cease and desist order.

Two weeks later, the FOX 5 I-Team wondered whether Black Wolf was still in the business of armed ride-share drivers.

Black Wolf continues to send armed drivers for pickups, despite the judge's order.

We downloaded the app and requested an "Armed Executive Protection Driver."

Fifteen minutes, the Black Wolf driver arrived.

"You’re my armed driver?" our producer asked.

The driver gestured to the handgun on his hip.

Not only armed but unlicensed to even be a security guard in the state of Georgia. We ran the driver's name through the state database and got no match.

We asked why he was still driving armed despite the judge’s order.

"I have no knowledge of any litigation or court orders," he told us.

We’re not reporting the driver’s name. He said he’s a retired officer and licensed to carry a weapon. But the state says that’s not enough to legally provide armed security.

Our original bill for the eight-mile ride using an armed driver. The company later sent us a new invoice reduced by $50 since we didn't actually use the ride.

Armed protection -- even the unlicensed kind -- ain't cheap. From Briarcliff Road to Mercedes-Benz stadium -- an eight-mile trip — cost $126. The company knocked off $50 since we didn’t actually take the ride.

KingBrown faces a $500 fine for each day he continues to operate.

In her order, the judge wrote KingBrown failed the required security company exam six times, the last one in March of this year.

Two months later, he began doing national cable news interviews about Black Wolf.