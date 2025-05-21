Life jackets and seatbelts: Georgia officials urging safety ahead of holiday

The Brief Georgia Game Wardens and State Patrol are increasing patrols on lakes and highways this Memorial Day weekend to enforce boating and traffic safety laws. Officials urge boaters to wear life jackets and follow water safety rules, noting 27 drownings have occurred in Georgia so far this year. Law enforcement will also be targeting speeding, distracted driving, and DUI violations, stressing a zero-tolerance policy for unsafe behavior.



As Memorial Day weekend approaches and thousands of Georgians prepare to hit the water, state officials are issuing a strong message: make safety your top priority.

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies, including Georgia game wardens and the Georgia State Patrol, are ramping up enforcement on lakes and roadways to prevent tragedies during one of the busiest weekends of the year. FOX 5's Tyler Fingert joined game wardens on patrol at Lake Lanier, where officers were already conducting safety checks.

Game wardens will be out in full force on Lake Lanier and other state waterways, checking that boaters have all required safety gear—including life jackets and registration documents. They’ll also be enforcing boating laws, such as the 100-foot idling rule near shorelines and the 200-foot wakeboarding restriction.

By the numbers:

According to newly released data, 27 people have drowned in Georgia’s lakes, rivers, and waterways so far this year, with two drowning deaths reported just this week. Last year, 57 people were killed in boating accidents. In 2025, there have already been five reported boating incidents.

The push for safety extends beyond the water. Georgia State Patrol troopers will also be out in increased numbers looking for seatbelt violations, distracted driving, speeding, and DUI offenses. Authorities warn there will be zero tolerance for impaired or reckless behavior, whether on the road or the water.

One official described the coming weekend on Lake Lanier as "like I-285 at rush hour"—a vivid reminder that high traffic and warm weather can create dangerous conditions if people don’t follow the rules.

Their message is clear: gear up, buckle up, and above all, stay safe this Memorial Day weekend.