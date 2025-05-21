Staffing shortages force closures at Lake Lanier, other SE recreation areas

article

The Brief The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is closing multiple campgrounds and beaches across the Southeast, including at Lake Lanier, due to staffing shortages. Essential operations like dam safety and emergency readiness will continue, but many recreational areas will see limited or suspended services. Closures will remain in effect until staffing levels improve; visitors are urged to check USACE websites for updates and alternative options.



Residents near Lake Lanier began reaching out to FOX 5 Atlanta this week when they started noticing workers blocking public access to some areas of the lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District, told FOX 5 Atlanta that they have been forced to close multiple recreation areas across the Southeast ahead of the 2025 season because of significant staffing shortages.

What we know:

The closures, which impact campgrounds and beaches across several lake systems, are part of a broader effort to prioritize public health and safety, according to USACE. Essential operations such as dam management, flood protection, and emergency readiness will continue without disruption.

What they're saying:

USACE officials said the decision was made after careful evaluation of available resources and the need to maintain safe environments for visitors. The affected sites will either see reduced services or be closed entirely to allow full staffing and operational support at nearby locations.

Officials emphasized that the well-being of the community is their top priority, and their current staffing legals do not allow them to maintain the necessary safety measures within their parks. They will continue to assess and reassess closures throughout the summer.

Recreational areas currently impacted by the closures include:

Victoria Day Use Area

Payne Campground

Balus Creek

Belton Bridge

Burton Mill

Keiths Bridge

Little Hall

Little Ridge

Little River

Long Hollow

Lula

Mountain View

Old Federal Day Use

Robinson

Sardis Creek

Simpson

Thompson Bridge

Tidwell

Two Mile

Upper Overlook

Van Pugh North & South

Vanns Tavern

Public Shoreline Area

Arcola

Blue Creek

Deerlick Creek

Service Park

Pine Springs

Bluff Creek Day Use Area

Hardridge Creek Campground

East Bank Day Use Area/Lower Pool

What's next:

The closures will remain in effect until staffing issues are resolved. USACE will continue to monitor the situation throughout the summer and provide updates on its website and social media channels. Visitors are encouraged to check for restrictions or safety alerts before traveling.