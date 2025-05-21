Staffing shortages force closures at Lake Lanier, other SE recreation areas
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Residents near Lake Lanier began reaching out to FOX 5 Atlanta this week when they started noticing workers blocking public access to some areas of the lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District, told FOX 5 Atlanta that they have been forced to close multiple recreation areas across the Southeast ahead of the 2025 season because of significant staffing shortages.
What we know:
The closures, which impact campgrounds and beaches across several lake systems, are part of a broader effort to prioritize public health and safety, according to USACE. Essential operations such as dam management, flood protection, and emergency readiness will continue without disruption.
What they're saying:
USACE officials said the decision was made after careful evaluation of available resources and the need to maintain safe environments for visitors. The affected sites will either see reduced services or be closed entirely to allow full staffing and operational support at nearby locations.
Officials emphasized that the well-being of the community is their top priority, and their current staffing legals do not allow them to maintain the necessary safety measures within their parks. They will continue to assess and reassess closures throughout the summer.
Recreational areas currently impacted by the closures include:
Allatoona Lake (Georgia)
- Victoria Day Use Area
- Payne Campground
Lake Sidney Lanier (Georgia)
- Balus Creek
- Belton Bridge
- Burton Mill
- Keiths Bridge
- Little Hall
- Little Ridge
- Little River
- Long Hollow
- Lula
- Mountain View
- Old Federal Day Use
- Robinson
- Sardis Creek
- Simpson
- Thompson Bridge
- Tidwell
- Two Mile
- Upper Overlook
- Van Pugh North & South
- Vanns Tavern
Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River System (Alabama)
- Public Shoreline Area
Black Warrior & Tombigbee Lakes (Alabama)
- Arcola
- Blue Creek
- Deerlick Creek
- Service Park
Okatibbee Lake (Mississippi)
- Pine Springs
Walter F. George Lake (Georgia)
- Bluff Creek Day Use Area
- Hardridge Creek Campground
Lake George W. Andrews (Georgia)
- East Bank Day Use Area/Lower Pool
What's next:
The closures will remain in effect until staffing issues are resolved. USACE will continue to monitor the situation throughout the summer and provide updates on its website and social media channels. Visitors are encouraged to check for restrictions or safety alerts before traveling.