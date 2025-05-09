Trump's budget reportedly puts Georgia's national park sites at risk

article

The Brief The Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposes slashing $1.2 billion from the National Park Service, putting over 350 park sites—including 11 in Georgia—at risk of losing staff or shutting down. Georgia’s national park sites, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and Cumberland Island, could face reduced services, closures, and economic setbacks. Conservation leaders warn the cuts are "catastrophic" and urge Congress to reject the proposal before permanent damage is done to America's park system.



As the Trump administration advances its 2026 federal budget proposal, national parks across the country— including those in Georgia—are bracing for massive funding cuts, staff layoffs, and potential closures, according to Forbes magazine.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is finalizing a "reduction-in-force" plan that would eliminate another 1,500 National Park Service (NPS) positions. Layoff notices are reportedly expected to be delivered within 10 days.

What we know:

This new round of layoffs comes on the heels of substantial workforce reductions earlier this year, when 1,000 probationary NPS employees were let go on Feb. 14, and another 700 workers opted for buyouts. At the same time, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is reportedly targeting dozens of NPS grant programs for elimination, in what officials claim is a $26 million cost-saving measure.

The broader financial hit lies within President Trump’s proposed 2026 budget. The administration is seeking to slash $1.2 billion from the National Park Service, which manages 433 park units across the U.S., encompassing 85 million acres of federally protected land. Of that, $900 million would be stripped from NPS operations. This would mark the single largest funding cut in the agency’s 109-year history. Another $158 million would be cut from the NPS Historic Preservation Fund, a critical source of matching grants to help protect sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), such cuts could effectively dismantle the agency’s capacity to operate over 350 park sites—more than 75% of the entire national park system.

Local perspective:

Georgia is home to 11 federally managed park sites, all of which could be impacted by the proposed funding reductions. These include:

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area in metro Atlanta, a popular destination for hiking, kayaking, and fishing.

Cumberland Island National Seashore, known for its untouched beaches, wild horses, and remote wilderness.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, preserving the legacy of the civil rights icon.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, a Civil War site and hiking haven.

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon, which preserves over 12,000 years of Native American history.

Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains, dedicated to the life and service of Georgia’s only U.S. president.

Also included are Fort Pulaski, Fort Frederica, Andersonville, Appalachian National Scenic Trail, and part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park—all of which serve as educational, cultural, and recreational resources for both residents and visitors, according to the National Park Service.

These sites not only provide vital public space and historical preservation but also support local economies throughout Georgia.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the numbers:

$1.2 billion: Total proposed cut to the NPS in the 2026 federal budget

$900 million: Reduction proposed for day-to-day park operations

$158 million: Proposed cuts to the Historic Preservation Fund

1,500: Additional layoffs expected in the coming days

1,700: NPS workforce reductions already enacted in 2025

433: Total NPS-managed park units

350+: Estimated number of park units that could lose operations and staff

332 million: NPS site visitors in 2024

$55.6 billion: 2023 visitor spending impact on U.S. economy

415,400: Jobs supported by national parks tourism in 2023

$605 million: Economic benefit from national park tourism to the state of Georgia

What they're saying:

Theresa Pierno, President and CEO of the NPCA, issued a scathing response to the proposed budget, calling it "beyond extreme" and "catastrophic."

"Every action taken so far by this administration has chipped away at national parks and their staff, but this budget is the final blow. If enacted by Congress, our national park system would be completely decimated."

She emphasized the broader cultural and historic importance of the parks:

"Our national parks aren’t just places on a map. They’re our shared legacy, safeguarding the beauty, history and culture of our country."

And she urged immediate action from lawmakers:

"Silence is complicity. Congress must get off the sidelines and act now. Every member of Congress must stand up and reject this reckless proposal."

What we don't know:

A full list of which national park units may be downgraded, defunded, or shuttered is not yet available. Interior Secretary Burgum issued a memo in April instructing that all park units must remain open and accessible during posted hours, but it remains unclear how that will be enforced if staffing and budgets are slashed.

The administration has suggested that many sites be transferred to state management—an idea critics argue would compromise conservation standards and reduce public access.

Why you should care:

Beyond preserving natural beauty and historic landmarks, national parks are economic engines. In Georgia alone, tourism to national park sites boosts small-town economies, generates local jobs, and strengthens community identity. These parks represent shared American values: education, stewardship, and public access to history and nature.

If enacted, these cuts could lead to drastic reductions in services, closures of visitor centers, elimination of education programs, and layoffs of the very workers who maintain the parks' integrity and safety.

What's next:

Congress will begin reviewing the president’s 2026 budget in the coming weeks. Lawmakers have the power to reject or revise these proposals. Advocates are urging the public to contact their representatives to oppose the cuts and defend the future of America’s national parks.

If Georgians want to keep access to Cumberland Island’s pristine dunes or continue walking in the footsteps of history at Kennesaw Mountain and Dr. King’s childhood home, now is the time to act.