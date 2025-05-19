Lake Lanier missing kayaker: Body found Friday confirmed as missing kayaker

article

Authorities have confirmed that the body recovered Friday afternoon from a cove in Lake Lanier is that of missing kayaker Dustin Valencia of Cumming.

What we know:

Valencia, a 40-year-old father of five, was reported missing on May 14 after he failed to pick up his children from school. His wife alerted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and his last known location was traced to Little Ridge Park. Deputies responding to the area found Valencia’s car parked nearby, along with his flip-flops and the bag used to store his inflatable kayak.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lake Lanier missing kayaker: Body found during search Friday afternoon

Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources located a body in the lake Friday using sonar equipment. Divers from the Forsyth County Fire Department recovered the remains from about 51 feet of water near the center of a cove. At the time, officials did not confirm the identity.

On Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body was that of Valencia.

In the days following his disappearance, Valencia’s kayak and paddle were found floating near the outer edge of the cove. Friends say he was training for a triathlon and had likely gone kayaking for exercise.

What they're saying:

Officials have not said what led to his death, but Georgia DNR emphasized the importance of wearing life jackets, even for experienced swimmers.

"My understanding is that he was not wearing a life vest," an official said. "Even strong swimmers can have a medical emergency or cramp. If that happens and you’re not wearing a life jacket, you’re at serious risk."

A MealTrain fundraiser has been established to support Valencia’s family during this difficult time. FOX 5 Atlanta does not endorse or verify third-party fundraising efforts.

What we don't know:

At this time, an official cause of death has not been released. The case remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.