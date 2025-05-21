Officials preparing for massive crowds at Rick Ross' annual car show

The Brief Law enforcement will deploy over 150 officers for traffic and crowd control during the Rick Ross Car and Bike Show on June 7 in Fayetteville. The South Fulton Police Department is partnering with nearby sheriff’s offices and Ross’s security team to address past issues like illegal parking and neighborhood disruptions. Officials warn that all laws will be strictly enforced, with a focus on minimizing traffic congestion, protecting residential access, and preventing littering.



With thousands of fans expected to descend on Rick Ross’s estate for the fourth annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show, local authorities are preparing for the high-traffic event with a detailed public safety and traffic control plan.

What we know:

The show, scheduled for June 7, is set to draw an estimated 8,000 attendees to the Fayette County property. But the event’s growing popularity has also brought challenges in recent years, including complaints of illegal parking, heavy congestion, and disruptions to nearby residential and business areas.

To address these concerns, law enforcement is ramping up efforts with a coordinated, multi-agency response. The South Fulton Police Department is teaming up with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and Rick Ross’s private security team to manage the crowds and maintain public order.

A key part of the plan includes deploying more than 150 officers across affected areas such as Old National Highway and surrounding corridors. Officers will be assigned to traffic control, crowd management, and community protection.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What they're saying:

Law enforcement agencies emphasized that violations and disruptions will not be tolerated. Officials said laws will be strictly enforced and that a strong police presence will be visible throughout the event area.

Authorities are urging attendees to follow all traffic and safety regulations and to be respectful of surrounding neighborhoods and businesses as the city prepares for one of its biggest annual gatherings.

The other side:

Not everyone is a fan of the car show that draws thousands to the entertainment mogul's sprawling estate in Fayette County.

"I remember the first day they had it. It was a major problem and we weren't really prepared for that," a man told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Area residents and business owners have expressed their ongoing frustration with the large crowds and heavy traffic the event brings the area.

"Traffic is just a nightmare. You can't get in, you can't get out," resident Ralph Jackson said.

Jackson lives in a subdivision across the street from Ross. He says the event causes full-blown gridlock in the surrounding area.

"It's going to be my third year I've been here to see it. I'm hoping they got better control of it this time," Jackson said.

Response from officials:

"We have several subdivisions that are impacted by this event. Our plan is to place officers in subdivisions to make sure our citizens can get in and out," said Chief Deputy Anthony Rhodes with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Rick Ross' security team it is distributing special placards to area residents to help make it easier for them to bypass traffic. Additionally, buses will transport event-goers from designated parking locations.

"Driving to the event is a 100% no no this year. We have 4 to 5 offsite locations," they said.