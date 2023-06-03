Rick Ross’ car show was smooth riding, Fayette County sheriff says

Thousands of people gathered on the front lawn of rapper Rick Ross’ mansion Saturday afternoon for his annual car show. After an initial showdown with the county, it apparently went off without a hitch.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb praised Ross and his team of organizers, a stark contrast from last year when the show snarled traffic and ticked off neighbors.

"He hired a really good team that put together a lot of good work for us," Babb said. "We’ve been able to work with multiple agencies, really the only thing with some minor inconveniences with traffic."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rick Ross hosts his annual car show and Fayette County officials say they were impressed with how smoothly it went. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The sheriff said he found out about last year’s traffic jam in the area of Old National and Highway 138 on TMZ instead of a permit process. This year, the county initially denied the permit but reversed course after officials met with Ross’ team.

"I’m glad that everyone was able to work everything out," said one fan, who came from Miami. "I’m glad that we’re here today. It’s all about the community. As you can see, there’s a lot of people out here, a lot of different ethnicities that’s what’s important."

The sheriff reported three medical emergencies due to the heat, which they anticipated, and when a tent took off in the wind.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rick Ross hosts his annual car show and Fayette County officials say they were impressed with how smoothly it went. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The law enforcement agencies on hand included the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and South Fulton Police.

"It’s been really good for the community as far as law enforcement because we’re able to get to work together in a way we’ve never worked before," the sheriff said.