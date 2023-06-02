Rick Ross car show scheduled to gear up as planned

The Rick Ross car show will shift into gear on Saturday. The rapper’s event will be held at his estate as planned after Fayette County initially denied him a permit over worries of traffic, crowds, and noise. But now, everything is a go.

Critics worried the show would bring a traffic nightmare to Old National Highway and Highway-138. But the rapper came up with a plan to take care of the cars. The county eventually gave him the permit for his show.

"Rick Ross wants to be a good neighbor," said Ross’s lawyer, Leron Rogers. "All along we knew we were going to be able to put on a safe event."

Fayette County initially turned down Ross’s request for a permit for this year’s event. The show last year attracted about 8,000 people to his estate. Leaders in neighboring South Fulton worried the show would again snarl traffic, blocking residents from their homes and businesses from their customers.

Rogers says the rapper’s team worked with local leaders to ensure smooth driving. "We have a couple of lots that we will have patrons go to. They will get their credentials, board a luxury bus and they will be transported onto the property," Rogers said.

He says there will be no problems with parking and traffic "if everyone follows the plan."

South Fulton council member Linda Pritchett at first feared traffic chaos. Now she’s a fan. "I’m very pleased with how everything’s looking," Pritchett said. "He received the permit and we all came together knowing we have to make this work for our community and for his event."

Araksi Critell co-owns Phit Gym, right at the intersection of Old National and 138, down the road from the rapper’s home. She says traffic last year was a mess. Now she looks forward to this year’s the show. "I’m for it," Critell said. "It brings people to the community to the area to experience South Fulton, to see what we’re about."