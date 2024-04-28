Fani Willis co-hosts annual Self Care Fair in Atlanta to support victims of crime

article

Fulton County Fani Willis teamed up with Atlanta City Councilwoman Andrea Boone to co-host the second annual Self Care Fair. The event is held each year in honor of Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Everyone who attended received free financial counseling, neck and back massages and had the opportunity to meet their local officials.

"We're here to celebrate our victims, to let them know how much they are cared for," Willis said. "This is the second year that we've done it and this always the conclusion. So we're excited to be here today."

Willis says the event allows the city's leaders to personally interact with the very residents they're working to protect.

"What we find is because they see us at the bookbag drive, because they see us Victims' [sic] Rights Week, because they see us in their community doing things to help their children, they trust this office. As a result of them trusting this office, they participate with us and as a result of that, we have a 95% conviction rate and crime is down 21%," Willis claimed.