'Gnome' place like home at the Inman Park Festival parade 2024

Everyone’s favorite ‘gnomies’ were back to their red hat-wearing antics in the Inman Park Festival annual parade.

The garden gnome-themed costume party that inches along Edgewood Avenue has been a staple in the Inman Park community for over a decade.

Since 2008, the silly tradition has had a knack for bringing out residents' and visitors' inner children.

Organizers say there are at least a hundred participants every year. In fact, in 2018, organizers claim this gathering unofficially broke the world record for "Largest Gathering of People-Dressed-As-Garden-Gnomes" with 755 gnomies.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Inman Park Festival annual 'gnome' parade (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta Photojournalist Billy Heath)

This year, members of The Seed & Feed Marching Abominable (S&FMA) were invited to be the parade's grand marshals. There were marching bands, floats, clowns, performers and, of course, lots and lots of gnomes.

FOX 5 Atlanta Photojournalist Billy Heath flew the SKYFOX Drone over the group Saturday afternoon.