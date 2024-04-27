'Gnome' place like home at the Inman Park Festival parade 2024
ATLANTA - Everyone’s favorite ‘gnomies’ were back to their red hat-wearing antics in the Inman Park Festival annual parade.
The garden gnome-themed costume party that inches along Edgewood Avenue has been a staple in the Inman Park community for over a decade.
Since 2008, the silly tradition has had a knack for bringing out residents' and visitors' inner children.
Organizers say there are at least a hundred participants every year. In fact, in 2018, organizers claim this gathering unofficially broke the world record for "Largest Gathering of People-Dressed-As-Garden-Gnomes" with 755 gnomies.
Inman Park Festival annual 'gnome' parade (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta Photojournalist Billy Heath)
This year, members of The Seed & Feed Marching Abominable (S&FMA) were invited to be the parade's grand marshals. There were marching bands, floats, clowns, performers and, of course, lots and lots of gnomes.
FOX 5 Atlanta Photojournalist Billy Heath flew the SKYFOX Drone over the group Saturday afternoon.