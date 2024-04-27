Woman tries smuggling meth into jail using 'private' hiding spot, police say

A Floyd County woman arrested for allegedly committing one set of crimes may be facing even more jail time after police say she was caught trying to smuggle meth into the facility using a pretty peculiar hiding place.

On Tuesday, Floyd County police responded to a domestic violence call. The suspect, Brandi Dodd, had left the scene in a van but was later caught.

"The sergeant that was with the male back at the scene said that the female we had pulled over actually hit the boyfriend, and she had hit him right here in the forehead between the eyes, and it caused blood," said Floyd County Officer Kyley Flippo.

Flippo arrested Dodd for simple battery and cruelty to children because a 10-year-old child reportedly witnessed the violence.

Dodd was taken to the Floyd County Jail where it was discovered she had hidden drugs in her genitals.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Floyd County Jail

"It was a large amount of what I believe to be crystal meth," Officer Flippo said. "I asked the jail if they had a scale so I could weigh it. Turned out to be 77.6 grams of crystal meth, and in the state of Georgia that's obviously a felony."

Dodd now faces several additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance and trafficking illegal drugs. A judge denied her bond.

"I was not expecting it to be as much as what it was," Flippo told FOX 5 Atlanta. "I was expecting it to be a small amount, but whenever I got there, I was like, ‘It was a lot of meth.’"

Even though she was shocked at the amount Dodd was able to hide, Flippo said this incident was just a drop in the bucket compared to what law enforcement witnesses on a daily basis.

"In this line of work nothing is really unusual," she admitted. "But, it was different."