Man kills ex-wife, shoots her new husband, himself at Lilburn shopping plaza, police say

A man reportedly shot and killed his ex-wife before turning the gun on her new husband and himself at a shopping plaza along Lawrenceville Highway Saturday night.

A FOX 5 Atlanta viewer reported the heavy police presence at the Merchants Walk Plaza in Lilburn.

Lilburn police told FOX 5 the ex-husband man entered the Tana Food Mart with a pistol and shot his 57-year-old ex-wife and her 62-year-old husband. The ex-wife was pronounced dead.

Both the new husband and ex-husband were rushed to a Gwinnett County hospital.

Police said the suspect was in critical condition. The new husband's condition has not been confirmed yet.

Neither of the victims nor the suspect have been identified.

