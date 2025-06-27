Georgia man convicted of blowing up ATM in $88,000 theft

article

A DeKalb County man has been convicted of using a pipe bomb to destroy an ATM and steal tens of thousands of dollars in cash, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

What we know:

Abdurrahim Jalal, 54, was found guilty in a bench trial on charges including bank theft, use of an explosive to commit a felony, arson, and two counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device. Authorities said Jalal detonated a pipe bomb on March 29, 2023, to blow up a bank ATM in Decatur, Georgia, and took approximately $88,000 from the machine’s vault.

DeKalb Police, along with the ATF and the FBI, executed a search warrant at Jalal's home on Scott Boulevard in Decatur Saturday morning and recovered what they described as "improvised explosives." Expand

What they're saying:

"Criminals who use dangerous explosives to commit crimes will face federal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg of the Northern District of Georgia. "We will not tolerate conduct that puts innocent lives at risk or threatens the safety and stability of our communities."

The FBI said Jalal prioritized greed over public safety.

"Jalal put his own greed ahead of the safety of our community," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI will use every resource available to find anyone who would go to the extreme use of a bomb to illegally obtain money."

Agents later searched Jalal’s home and discovered additional pipe bombs.

"The use of explosives in criminal activities poses an immense threat to public safety, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure that those who engage in such acts are brought to justice," said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What's next:

Jalal’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22 before U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown.

What we don't know:

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and could receive up to 60 years, followed by up to three years of supervised release.