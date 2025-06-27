Flash Flood Warnings issued as severe storms batter metro Atlanta

The Brief Powerful thunderstorms caused flash flood warnings across metro Atlanta, with rainfall rates reaching up to three inches per hour, affecting multiple counties and overwhelming drainage systems. The National Weather Service issued several flash flood warnings and a special weather statement for strong storms, highlighting life-threatening conditions and advising against crossing flooded roads. The storms are expected to continue through the weekend, with daily chances of thunderstorms persisting into next week, although the Fourth of July holiday is forecasted to be mostly dry and hot.



A series of powerful thunderstorms triggered flash flood warnings across metro Atlanta on Friday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue multiple alerts for dangerous conditions as heavy rain overwhelmed creeks, roads and drainage systems.

Heavy rains in metro Atlanta

What we know:

Between one and four inches of rain fell across parts of Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb, Cherokee, Forsyth and surrounding counties, with rainfall rates reaching up to three inches per hour in some areas. Additional rain was expected to exacerbate the flooding through late Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued at least four separate flash flood warnings affecting a wide stretch of north and central Georgia.

Flash Flood Warnings

Local perspective:

At 8:36 p.m., radar showed particularly heavy rainfall over south-central Fulton County and nearby areas, with flash flooding already underway. The warning extended through 11:30 p.m. and included locations such as Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Forest Park, College Park, Grant Park, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, and Turner Field.

"Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the warning stated. It also listed a wide network of streams and rivers at risk, including Peachtree Creek, South River, Camp Creek and the Chattahoochee River.

Earlier, at 7:47 p.m., a separate flash flood warning was issued for Cobb County, north-central Fulton County, and parts of Bartow, Cherokee, and Paulding counties, lasting until 10:45 p.m. The storm had already dumped 1 to 3 inches of rain, and radar showed more intense downpours to come.

Another warning at 7:40 p.m. covered portions of Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties, with rainfall estimated between 1 and 3 inches and more expected. That warning included locations from downtown Atlanta to Roswell, Alpharetta, Duluth, and Peachtree Corners, as well as a broad network of creeks and drainage systems under stress.

The fourth flash flood warning, issued at 7:04 p.m., focused on Cherokee, Forsyth, northeastern Fulton, and parts of Hall County. That storm system dropped up to 3 inches of rain with more on the way, threatening towns like Canton, Cumming, Roswell, Buford, and Flowery Branch.

The National Weather Service also issued a special weather statement at 8:30 p.m. for strong storms impacting Fayette, Fulton, Rockdale, Clayton, and DeKalb counties. The storms were producing winds of up to 50 mph, penny-sized hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall.

"Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects," the statement warned. "Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas."

Turn around, don't drown

Big picture view:

Friday’s outbreak came amid a broader hazardous weather outlook issued earlier in the day for the entire region. Forecasters had warned of a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail.

The storms caused a rain delay at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves battle the Philadelphia Phillies in a race to the top of the National League East. The tarp went out on the diamond before the first pitch was even thrown.

Meanwhile, about 40 miles south-southwest in Hampton, those attending the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway were forced to evacuate due to the inclement weather.

What you can do:

Authorities reminded drivers never to attempt to cross flooded roads. "Turn around, don’t drown," the weather service cautioned. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

Weekend Atlanta forecast

What's next:

The storms were forecast to continue through the weekend, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected daily into next week.

Scattered thunderstorms could develop across Georgia this weekend, but forecasters say the Fourth of July holiday is shaping up to be mostly dry and hot.

"I don’t think we’re going to see these overnight storms like we’ve had in the past few days," FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Doug Evans said Friday. "It’s going to be hot and humid though through the weekend."

Daily chances for thunderstorms will persist through next week, Evans added. Despite the possibility of storms, he emphasized that the weekend will not be a washout.

"Don’t let that 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms scare you," he said. "Where they happen, they could be severe in nature at times, but that’s not everybody who’s going to see some rain."

Evans said some relief could arrive midweek with a frontal system moving in, potentially bringing cooler conditions.

Temperatures across the state varied Friday evening, depending on earlier rainfall. Evans noted Rome was at 79 degrees and Canton at 73, with Carrollton, which had also seen rain, at 82. Edenton and Covington remained in the 90s.

Rain showers were still expected around 10 p.m., with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead, Evans said the July 4 forecast is "looking pretty good right now — hot and dry, just as we expect it could be, but the emphasis is on dry of course."