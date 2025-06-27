Waleska man sentenced to life without parole in shaken baby death

article

The Brief Gregory Farrell Davis was sentenced to life without parole plus 60 years for the 2021 death of 1-year-old James "Jamie" Marco Palacio, after being found guilty of multiple charges including malice murder and cruelty to children. The child's death was ruled a homicide due to injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, revealing ongoing abuse while Davis was caring for him. Jamie's mother, Amber Lynn Ellis, was also charged and sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years in prison, for second-degree cruelty to children.



A Waleska man convicted in the 2021 death of a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced to life without parole plus 60 years, the maximum allowed under Georgia law, prosecutors announced Friday.

What we know:

Gregory Farrell Davis, 28, was found guilty in May of malice murder, felony murder, four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer in the death of James "Jamie" Marco Palacio. Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr. handed down the sentence on Thursday.

Cherokee County deputies began investigating Davis on April 28, 2021, after responding to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at a home in Waleska. Emergency responders transported Jamie to a hospital, where he was declared brain-dead two days later.

An autopsy revealed the child had suffered both acute and healing traumatic injuries to his head, neck, and torso, including a previous skull fracture, vertebrae fractures, and a broken rib—evidence of ongoing abuse. The death was ruled a homicide due to injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

James "Jamie" Marco Palacio

At the time, Davis had been caring for the boy while the child’s mother was at work.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper and Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The chronic and unrelenting abuse inflicted on this innocent, defenseless baby shocks the conscience and warrants the harshest penalty Georgia law allows," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper. "Jamie experienced unimaginable suffering in his short life. He was robbed of the opportunity to grow, learn, and lead a full and happy life because of the evil actions of the defendant. Those actions come with consequences."

During the sentencing hearing, a member of Jamie’s family recalled him as joyful and playful.

"Jamie deserved to be loved. He deserved to be taken care of. He deserved to be in the care of someone who could do these things for him. Gregory Davis was entrusted to take care of Jamie and, instead, killed him. My family and I have no sympathy for this man and neither should the court," the family member said.

Judge Cannon told Davis, "You do not deserve to breathe free air," before issuing the sentence.

Amber Lynn Ellis (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway praised the work of prosecutors, law enforcement, and medical experts who worked the case.

"This verdict and sentence demonstrate the commitment of our community to combat child abuse and recognize the value of Jamie’s life," Treadaway said.

Dig deeper:

The child's mother, Amber Lynn Ellis, 27, of Canton, was also charged in the case. She pleaded guilty on May 5 to two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.