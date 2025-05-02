Cherokee County man found guilty of 1-year-old's shaken baby death

article

The Brief A Cherokee County jury has found a man guilty of murder for the death of a baby boy in 2021. Investigators say the 1-year-old Cherokee County boy suffered serious injuries to his ribs, neck and spine while his mom was at work days before he died in the hospital. Gregory Farrell Davis Jr. will be sentenced at a later date.



A Cherokee County jury has found a Waleska man guilty of murdering a baby boy while the child's mother was at work.

Gregory Farrell Davis Jr., 27, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, and more on Thursday.

What we know:

Authorities say their investigation began on April 28, 2021, when deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive baby at a Waleska home.

According to investigators, 1-year-old James "Jamie" Marco Palcio suffered injuries to his ribs, neck, fractured vertebrae, and subdural and retinal hemorrhages. The child was pronounced brain-dead days later. Pediatric specialists say the injuries were consistent with shaking.

At the time of the incident, Davis was the only one in the home. The child's mother, Amber Ellis, was also charged with second-degree murder and child cruelty in connection with his death.

What's next:

A sentencing hearing for Davis will take place at a later date.