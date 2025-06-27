Roswell acquires land for 50-acre park honoring Spruill family

article

The City of Roswell has taken a major step toward expanding its green space with the planned creation of a new 50-acre park along Hardscrabble Road.

What we know:

City officials announced this week that Roswell has entered into a $7.5 million purchase agreement for a 24-acre property at 365 Hardscrabble Road, formerly owned by the Estate of Edwin Spruill. The land will be combined with a neighboring 25-acre parcel already owned by the city to create what officials are calling a new cornerstone of recreation and community engagement.

The park will be named "The Edwin and Nelda Spruill Park," in recognition of the Spruill family’s legacy and longstanding ties to the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The city of Roswell says it will be purchasing lane in the 300 block of Hardscrabble Road formerly owned by the Estate of Edwin Spruill. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

"We are proud to take this next step in fulfilling Roswell’s vision for a connected, accessible and beautiful park system," said Mayor Kurt Wilson. "This new park will offer our community an extraordinary space for recreation, reflection and celebration, and we are honored to name it in memory of Edwin and Nelda Spruill."

"This is a significant investment in the city’s future," Roswell officials said in a statement. "It reflects our commitment to maintaining Roswell as one of the most desirable places to live in the nation."

What's next:

The deal is expected to close within 90 days of City Council approval. Under the agreement, the city will begin maintaining the property ahead of the closing and the seller will have 30 days afterward to remove any personal items.

City officials said long-term planning will soon be underway to determine the future park’s layout and amenities. The project is part of Roswell’s broader efforts to preserve open space and enhance quality of life for residents.