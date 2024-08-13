Man sues Rick Ross over wheelchair accessibility at Georgia car show

article

Rapper Rick Ross is facing a lawsuit claiming he violated federal disability laws at his massive Georgia car show.

The Third Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show happened in June at Ross' sprawling Fayetteville mansion, a 235-acre estate known as "The Promise Land."

Thousands of car and hip-hip fans gathered at the event to check out the automobiles and listen to live music. However, TMZ reports that one man didn't have the chance to visit, and he's suing.

According to TMZ, Darris Straughter says organizers promised to send a wheelchair-accessible shuttle to the parking lot to pick him up, but it never showed up.

Straughter claims he sold his car to afford the ticket to the show, travel, and lodging.

The man says he reached out to the event's team weeks in advance to let them know he needed reasonable accomodations for his wheelchair and was assured everything would be good. After waiting for hours and never getting in, Straughter says organizers promised him a refund, but he hasn't received one yet.

Straughter is suing for damages over a breach of contract and violations of the American Disabilities Act.

The rapper has not commented on the lawsuit.