Rick Ross's 3rd annual Car & Bike Show: Here's what you need to know

Thousands of car and hip-hop fans are heading to Fayetteville this weekend for the highly-anticipated Third Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show.

The event is set to take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ross' sprawling mansion, a 235-acre estate known as "The Promise Land."

The show promises a dazzling showcase of the finest cars and bikes from across the country, accompanied by celebrity guests, live music, and delectable food, as highlighted on the event's official website.

Tickets are currently on sale at $250 for general admission and $500 for VIP parking. Tickets will not be sold onsite, so visitors will need to buy them online in advance.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Guests attend Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Last year's edition of the car show stirred up controversy with county leaders due to concerns about potential traffic and noise disturbances after issues during the first show. The county council initially rejected rapper Rick Ross's permit request for the event. However, the permit was later reinstated just a week before the show, allowing it to proceed as planned.

After the event, Fayette County officials said they were impressed with how smoothly it went.

This year, event organizers say that they are not allowing any parking or cruising in the surrounding neighborhoods. No weapons are allowed on the property, and any confiscated weapons will be turned over to the sheriff's office.

While officials expect the event to once again run smoothly, they are warning drivers to prepare for heavy delays around Highway 279 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The sheriff's office also has a phone number designated for all event-related issues - (678) 326-8590.